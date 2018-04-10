Viral videos of fight outside Peace Centre old 2017 case, where 4 men were arrested: Police

SINGAPORE - Two videos that have been widely shared online since Monday (April 9) of a group of people fighting outside Peace Centre were from an old case from last year, police said.

The police confirmed with The Straits Times on Tuesday that these are old videos of an incident that took place on Aug 27, 2017.

Four men, aged between 22 and 32, were arrested in relation to the incident.

"Two of them were arrested for affray, one for causing public nuisance while another was arrested for disorderly behaviour," police said, adding that investigations are still ongoing.

The videos went viral again after they were shared in several Facebook groups with a caption in Mandarin: "Fighting again!"

The post has received more than 22,430 shares on the Singapore Taxi Driver Facebook group within a day.

In one of the videos, a few men can be seen threatening a group of people to a fight while standing in the middle of the road. A man is dragged to the side of the road by others, as he continues to yell at the other group and gesture aggressively at them. Several police officers are also seen at the scene to manage the situation.

In another video, a man films the situation as police officers ask for his particulars.

The man refuses, saying: "Don't touch me. I know the law."

A woman is also seen in the video defending her group of friends.

Later, the video shows another man being handcuffed by the police, as the woman is heard saying: "Just don't use force."