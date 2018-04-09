Viral post on speed cameras towards 'Yishun' is old, fake news

SINGAPORE - If you have come across a Facebook post purportedly showing speed cameras catching speedsters on an expressway, disregard it.

The post is an old one, posted in July last year by an account named "AGyp IIot".

It juxtaposes a photo of a road with a sign that reads "Lentor Ave, Yishun" and "Woodlands, BKE", with a video not taken in Singapore.

The caption of the post reads: "Camera flashes means you are caught speeding!!..be careful of speed cameras install at the bridge".

Some netizens were quick to catch on that the video was not taken here.

Ahmad Yusoff pointed out that the plants in the centre divider did not look like they were from Singapore.

Roy Kastro added: "Smart people will do research first before spreading false news."

Even so, the post has been shared more than 40,000 times and has gone viral again this week.

The Singapore Police Force has information on its traffic enforcement camera locations on its website.

There are four types of cameras listed on its portal, along with their respective locations: Mobile speed cameras, red light cameras, police speed laser cameras and fixed speed cameras.

Data.gov also has detailed locations and data on SPF's traffic enforcement cameras that are deployed at road junctions.