Vietnam's parliamentary head reaffirms warm ties

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and the president of Vietnam's National Assembly, Madam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, reaffirmed warm relations between Singapore and Vietnam yesterday, in a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.

In particular, they discussed the scope for more exchanges between parliamentarians.

This would enhance bilateral ties, and develop opportunities for greater cooperation in the government, business and social sectors, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament in a press statement.

Madam Ngan reiterated Vietnam's support for Singapore's chairmanship of Asean and the Asean Inter-parliamentary Assembly next year.

Yesterday, Mr Tan also hosted Madam Ngan and her delegation to lunch.

She is in Singapore at the invitation of Mr Tan.

Madam Ngan arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a three-day visit, and called on President Halimah Yacob, as well as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, at the Istana on Monday.

