Viet parliamentary chief visits S'pore

Published
19 min ago

The President of Vietnam's National Assembly, Madam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a three-day visit. She called on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday. The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that during the meetings, the two sides reaffirmed the warm ties and strategic partnership between Singapore and Vietnam, which are underpinned by frequent high-level exchanges and strong economic linkages. Madam Ngan is in Singapore at the invitation of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin. She will call on and be hosted to lunch by Mr Tan today.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 28, 2017, with the headline 'Viet parliamentary chief visits S'pore'.
