Video shows motorcyclist flying over roof of car after collision at Joo Chiat

SINGAPORE - A video of a collision between a motorcycle and a car at the junction of Tembeling Road and Koon Seng Road near Joo Chiat on Sunday (Jan 15) has been making its rounds on the Internet.

The dashboard camera footage on Everyday SG's Facebook page shows the car travelling towards a junction when a motocycle hits its left side.

The impact of the collision sends the motocylist flying over the roof of the car, and landing on the other side of the vehicle.

The driver of the car and several passers-by stop to help the rider, who remains lying on the road.

The 23-year-old rider was taken to Changi General Hospital conscious, police told The Straits Times on Monday (Jan 16).

Investigations are ongoing.