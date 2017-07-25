Video shows moment of impact as excavator arm hits Balestier Road overhead bridge

SINGAPORE - A video has emerged that shows the dramatic moment when an excavator arm crashed into an overhead pedestrian bridge along Balestier Road last Friday (July 21).

Footage of the incident, which was captured by Mr Steven Chiong's car dashboard camera, was posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page on Monday (July 24) evening.

Mr Chiong said the collision occurred at 9.31pm.

The 32-second clip showed the impact as the arm of the excavator, which was being ferried on a trailer, rammed into the bridge.

Lots of dust and debris could be seen falling from the bridge, which was removed overnight as it had become structurally unsound.

No one was injured in the accident, which caused a massive traffic jam and nine-hour road closure.

According to the Building and Construction Authority, the collision had caused one end of the bridge beam to be dislodged from the central support.

Two male employees - one of them the 57-year-old driver - from industrial transport company Jin Quan Engineering (JQE) were arrested for causing damage to the bridge.