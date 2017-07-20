Viaduct collapse: Work injury compensation claims to be looked into 'promptly' by MOM

SINGAPORE- The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will be looking "promptly" into work injury compensation claims for workers injured during the collapse of an uncompleted viaduct near the Pan-Island Expressway on July 14.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 19), Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan wrote: "I empathise with the trauma they must have suffered as a result of the accident and have assured them that MOM will do what it can to assist them."

He said he had visited the injured workers at Changi General Hospital (CGH) and was glad to see they were recovering well. Chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, was also present at the visit.

Mr Tan added that MOM investigations into the incident are still ongoing and the stop work order is still in force at the site.

The July 14 incident left one worker dead, and 10 others were taken to hospital. Four have since been discharged.

In a statement on Wednesday (July 19), a CGH spokesman said that six workers are still warded with two in intensive care.

Mr Tan said that during his visit, workers shared with him their concerns about supporting their families back home and finding work after their recovery. He said the workers have been receiving support from the MWC who were looking into the issues.

"On MOM's part, I have instructed our officers to look into the workers' work injury compensation claims promptly so as to help them and their families in this tough time. The workers are currently paid medical leave wages by their employers," said Mr Tan.

In a separate post on Facebook on Wednesday night (July 19), an MWC spokesman said the organisation was making efforts to counsel the injured workers who were also concerned about the well-being of their colleagues involved in the accident, medical costs and future work options here.

MWC had earlier said that the family of Mr Chen Yinchuan, 31, who died in the accident, would be receiving a "bereavement token" from his employer Tongda Construction and Engineering.

The company is also making arrangements for Mr Chen's next-of-kin to travel from China to Singapore to pay their final respects and take his body home.