Viaduct collapse on Parliament agenda

The viaduct collapse near the Pan-Island Expressway last month will dominate today's Parliament session, with nine questions filed on the topic.

Members of Parliament want to know how the collapse - which killed one worker and injured 10 others - happened, why the construction firm was awarded the tender despite previous safety infractions, and how the Government will ensure better workplace safety.

Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) will be asking if the Land Transport Authority has awarded contracts to companies with prior serious workplace safety lapses, and if such successful bids were the lowest.

Other questions centre on the proposed expansion of Tengah Airbase.

Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) wants to know whether the farmers affected by land acquisition for the expansion will be assisted and compensated, and if residents living nearby have to live with increased noise.

Also on the agenda are security issues: Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) wants to know whether the maximum penalty of $1,000 for leaving a bag unattended at an MRT station is sufficient deterrence.

Nominated Member of Parliament K. Thanaletchimi is asking if hospitals are prepared to tackle terrorist attacks on their premises.

Kok Xing Hui