Vending machines well worth a browse

From cellphone chargers, powerbanks and Singapore Press Holdings magazines to Brand's essence of chicken, hair wax and sanitary pads, a vending machine cluster at Singapore Polytechnic has it all.

There are even two sound-proof karaoke booths, each with a pair of chairs and microphones, for those looking to sing their hearts out and unwind.

Final-year students brought the project, known as Innomall, to life as part of the entrepreneurship option of their Diploma in Business Administration course.

The polytechnic's business school claims Innomall with its 28 machines, located in the school's foyer, is the largest cluster of vending machines in Singapore.

Seventeen companies are now marketing their products through the vending machines to at least 16,000 students,

Launched yesterday, the Innomall project is valued at nearly $200,000, said Mr Kenneth Wong, the lecturer in charge of the project.

"It allowed the students to get involved in setting up the project from the start, from research and planning all the way to deployment," he said.

28 Number of vending machines clustered in Singapore Polytechnic's business school foyer.

Mr Wong added that Innomall may expand to other parts of the school later, in smaller clusters consisting of 10 to 15 vending machines.

Miss Jermain Hong, 20, a final-year student in the entrepreneurship module, said the project has given her first-hand experience in running a business.

"This out-of-classroom learning is better than just sitting in a classroom and answering any questions that the lecturer asks," she said.