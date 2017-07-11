Van and car collide outside Bishan bus terminal

An accident involving a van and a car left one man with minor injuries, on July 11, 2017.
SINGAPORE - A van and a car collided just outside the bus terminal at Bishan on Tuesday (July 11) afternoon, with one man sustaining minor injuries.

The accident occurred near Block 512, Bishan Street 13, at about 4.40pm.

The Straits Times understands that the car was turing right from Bishan Place when it hit the van.

Photos sent in by an ST reader show ambulances and police officers at the scene, with onlookers gathering outside Bishan Community Club.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST that it was alerted to the accident involving two vehicles at 4.42pm.

"A man sustained minor injuries and did not want to be taken to hospital," said the SCDF spokesman.

