US destroyer collision: Remains found by Malaysian Navy not those of American sailor, says US 7th Fleet

SINGAPORE - The remains found by the Royal Malaysian Navy are not those of a missing sailor from the US destroyer collision, said the US Navy 7th Fleet in an update on Thursday (Aug 24).

The was determined after medical examinations of the remains, which will be returned to Malaysian authorities, said the US Navy statement.

The remains were discovered on Tuesday by the Malaysian Navy while searching the area where the guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain, collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC in Singapore waters on Monday.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Navy reported that five injured sailors of the warship have been discharged from hospital to return to the command.

"Four injured USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) sailors who were medically evacuated by a Singapore Armed Forces helicopter to a hospital in Singapore for non-life threatening injuries, have been released to return to the command.

"The fifth injured sailor, who did not require medical evacuation, was also released," it said on Facebook early Thursday.

Additional divers from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Singapore to support search efforts within the ship, as Day Four of the multi-national search-and-rescue efforts continued on Thursday.

US Navy and Marine Corps divers located some remains when they accessed sealed compartments in the damaged parts of the warship on Tuesday.

No survivor has been found so far despite the efforts.