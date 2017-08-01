Updated voter rolls open for public inspection

A total of 2,515,322 voters are listed in the latest update to the registers of electors, the Elections Department said yesterday.

The revised registers, which were certified yesterday, are available for public inspection, the department announced.

The revision comes ahead of the presidential election, which will be held next month.

Singapore citizens may check their particulars in the registers at the Elections Department website - www.eld.gov.sg - or in person at any community centre or club, or at the Elections Department in Prinsep Link.

Those living abroad may also check the registers at any of the 10 Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres. They are: The Singapore High Commissions in Canberra and London, the Singapore Embassies in Tokyo, Beijing and Washington, the Singapore Consulates-General in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai and San Francisco, and the Singapore Consulate in New York.

Those checking the registers in person should take along their NRIC or passport.

Overseas Singaporeans whose names are listed in the registers of electors may apply to register as overseas electors to vote at the coming presidential election. They can apply via the Elections Department website, or in person at any community centre or club in Singapore or the Elections Department, or at any of the 10 Singapore overseas missions.

Those applying to vote overseas must have resided in Singapore for an aggregate period of at least 30 days during the three-year period before June 1 this year - that is, between June 1, 2014 and May 31 this year.

With the revision of the registers of electors, overseas Singaporeans who had registered before June 1 and wish to continue to vote overseas will need to re-register if they have not done so.

In accordance with the law, registration to vote overseas for the presidential election will close on the second day after the Writ of Election is issued, the Elections Department said.

The department encouraged eligible overseas Singaporeans to register early.