UOB volunteers give back in time and money

Sixteen families had their homes painted and new furniture set up yesterday with the help of more than 100 volunteers from United Overseas Bank (UOB).

Mrs Cher Ah Eng, 74, who lives with her husband and three grandchildren in a three-room flat, said it had been more than 20 years since it had had a new coat of paint.

"Thanks to the volunteers, it feels like we are celebrating the Chinese New Year in a brand new home," she said.

In a prelude to its annual fund-raising dinner on Feb 2, the bank's chief executive officer, senior management, employees and clients took time off to help Mrs Cher and other lower-income families in Bukit Batok.

One of the charities to benefit from this year's fund-raiser is Fei Yue Community Services (FYCS), which has service centres in the housing estate.

Seventy students who attend its student care centre received new school bags and stationery.

The bank will also donate part of the funds raised to FYCS.

The two other beneficiaries of the bank's Chinese New Year fundraising efforts are The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

UOB also gave more than 370 goodie bags containing groceries and Chinese New Year goodies to residents living in rental flats in Bukit Batok.

The bank hopes to inspire its clients to support these causes as well. It aims to raise $800,000 for charity this year.

Abigail Ng