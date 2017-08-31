Unmanned lorry rolls down Arab Street, crashing into restaurant, driver injured while chasing it

SINGAPORE - An umanned lorry rolled down a slope, crashing into the al fresco area of a restaurant along Arab Street on Wednesday (Aug 30), with the driver injured in his bid to stop it.

The incident occurred along Arab Street around 5pm. The Straits Times understands that the 65-year-old lorry driver had left his vehicle when it began rolling down the street. Lianhe Wanbao reported on Thursday that the driver had purportedly forgotten to apply the brakes.

The lorry crashed into the al fresco dining area of the Muugu Fork restaurant at 142 Arab Street.

After seeing what was happening, the driver ran after his vehicle and tried to stop it, but fell down, Wanbao reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident and dispatched an ambulance, which took the man to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the lorry also hit another car before knocking into the tables and chairs at the restaurant.

Mr Leonard Li, the 35-year-old general manager of Muugu Fork restaurant, told The Straits Times on Thursday that nobody was hurt in the accident.

"There were about four customers but there was no one sitting where the lorry hit," said Mr Li.

"Our entire outdoor al fresco area was damaged. We had to close the section and clean up."

He added that he is unsure how much the damages cost as the restaurant is still settling insurance matters.

The al fresco area reopened on Thursday.

Police investigations are ongoing.