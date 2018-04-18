Universities and alcohol sales

Other universities here have similar restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcohol on their campuses.

While establishments including food outlets and supermarkets on campus grounds sell alcohol, they are subject to school regulations and Singapore laws.

At the National University of Singapore (NUS), alcohol is generally prohibited, with few exceptions.

According to its code of student conduct, only on-site consumption of alcohol at designated campus food and beverage outlets during specified operating hours is permitted.

There are restaurants on campus that serve alcohol, but only for in-house consumption after 6pm.

Other than such sales, The Straits Times understands from students that NUS is largely an alcohol-free campus.

Alcoholic beverages are available at supermarkets in Nanyang Technological University, such as Giant Express.

They must abide by the island-wide regulations on alcohol, which prohibit sale of liquor at retail stores after 10.30pm.

Across the universities, alcohol consumption is generally not permitted in other public spaces on campus.

According to the Yale-NUS policy for their residences, any event where alcohol is served in the residential college must be approved by the school.

Tan Shu Yan