Unity between different faiths key amid growing terror threat, says Mufti

SINGAPORE - Recent events such as the attack on the Christmas market in Berlin underscore the need for the different faiths in Singapore to stand together, said Singapore's highest Islamic authority in a letter to his counterparts from other religions.

Mufti Mohamed Fatris Bakaram also wished Christians a Merry Christmas, as well as a happy, peaceful and prosperous year ahead, on behalf of the Muslim community.

The letter was sent to Catholic Archbishop William Goh and Anglican Bishop Rennis Ponniah on Friday (Dec 23).

It was also signed by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's (Muis) chief executive Abdul Razak Maricar.

Muis and the Mufti customarily send such letters to their counterparts during festive periods.

In the letter, the two Muslim leaders said they were grateful for the peace, prosperity and a strong bond of friendship with all the religious communities in Singapore, especially with the Christian community.

Citing recent terror attacks overseas, they added: "These are troubled times for many communities around the world."

They said the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, which happened on Monday evening and killed 12 people, was inhumane.

The letter also called on local religious leaders to work together, to deepen their mutual understanding and to build a culture of cooperation.

For instance, they can work together to highlight the positive role that religion can play in building a more cohesive and prosperous Singapore.

They added that the Singapore Muslim community is committed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other religious communities.

"This will be our best response to the tide of extremism which is against the core spirit of our religions," said the two Muslim leaders.