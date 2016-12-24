Uniquely Singapore holiday greeting from ST

Santa Claus is coming to town in The Straits Times' video greeting card.

The Straits Times wishes readers Happy Holidays with an animated greeting card which features Santa Claus and his reindeer, the Singapore skyline and the iconic Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.

The 21-second video spreads the Christmas spirit to tropical Singapore, said Mr Peter Williams, ST Art editor.

It was created by Ms Samantha Loh, 23, from the Art desk.

"Singapore may not be a land of chimneys or snow-covered firs, but neither Santa - nor Samantha - would be deterred," said Mr Williams.

"Samantha drew on a familiar Singapore icon, our Supertrees at the Gardens by the Bay, as a way to deliver festive cheer in a uniquely Singaporean way."

The video, which was posted on Facebook yesterday morning, had been viewed more than 50,000 times by press time.

