Underwater dragon dance at S.E.A. Aquarium on Sentosa for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - Visitors to the S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa during the Chinese New year period will get to enjoy an underwater show.

The show, part of the aquarium's "Gong SEA Fa Cai" event, tells the story of how the monkey makes way for the rooster, the new year's zodiac animal.

It will feature a dragon dance performance by divers and include special effects such as live drumming and bubbles.

The show will take place at the aquarium's Open Ocean Habitat twice daily - at 2.15pm and 4.15pm - from this Friday (Jan 27) to Feb 11.



The show will feature a dragon dance performance by divers. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Four divers will be involved in each performance.