Underground walkway will link the new Funan mall to City Hall MRT

SINGAPORE - An underground walkway will be built under North Bridge Road linking the new Funan shopping mall to City Hall MRT station .

The link is expected to be completed in 2020, after the mall is built in late 2019. Road diversion works along North Bridge have already begun.

It will also be extended to The Adelphi, with provisions for future connections to neighbouring buildings such as Peninsula Plaza and St. Andrew's Cathedral.

The Straits Times understands that there are no plans for shops along the underground walkway, which was not announced with the launch of Funan's retail show suite in April as plans for it were only recently approved.

Mr Kevin Siew, vice-president for Funan's Retail Development, said the weather-proof link would greatly "enhance the connectivity" of the overall development.

An Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) spokesman said the building owner CapitaLand Mall Trust has a obtained planning permission to build an underpass linking to the Capitol Building and The Adelphi.

"Under the Cash Grant Incentive Scheme, the building owner will be able to apply for reimbursement for the construction of the public walkway portion of this underground link," added the URA spokesman.

The new Funan mall will be part of a mixed-use development with a strong emphasis on local creative talent in technology, the arts and design.

Experiential retail will also be a key focus, with workshops and spaces for consumers to test products and new technologies.

Its tenants include brands such as Golden Village, foodcourt operator Kopitiam and rock climbing facility Climb Central. About a quarter of the tenants of the total retail net lettable area of about 324,000 sq ft, which spans six floors, have been confirmed.