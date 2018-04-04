Two taken to hospital after blaze engulfs Bishan coffee shop

Two men were taken to hospital after a blaze engulfed a coffee shop next to the Bishan bus interchange on Monday night.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a "fire incident involving contents of a coffee shop at Block 514A, Bishan Street 13, at 11.05pm".

A video posted on Facebook at midnight shows flames rising as high as two storeys. Another video shows the surrounding area shrouded in thick smoke.

Twitter user namipandora also posted photos of the fire visible from a distance.

SCDF officers extinguished the fire using two water jets.

Two men, understood to have suffered minor injuries, were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

When ST visited the coffee shop at around 9am yesterday, all the stalls were closed and a few people were seen surveying the damage. Charred debris was confined to an area near one of the stalls. No clean-up operation was under way yet.

The coffee shop building appeared to be intact, although parts of the wall near the windows were covered in black soot. The coffee shop was still closed in the afternoon.

"I was shocked," said Ms Megan Low, 19, who had walked to the coffee shop for lunch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

• Additional reporting by Lee Wen-Yi