Two severely hurt after bike crashes into stalled car on SLE

It was the end of their night shift at Changi Airport on Monday, and the two security officers were heading home across the Causeway.

But before Mr Danny Raj Muniappan, 24, and Mr Trivikram R L, 21, who both work for Certis Cisco, could reach Woodlands Checkpoint, their motorcycle barrelled into the back of a stalled car on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) before the Lentor Avenue exit at around 10.30am. Mr Muniappan was riding the bike, and Mr Trivikram was riding pillion.

Graphic videos online show the two Malaysians crashing into the back of the car. The motorcyclist slams into the open boot of the car, which had its hazard lights on, while the pillion rider somersaults into the air and lands several metres away.

Both were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with severe injuries, Mr Muniappan's father, Mr Muniappan Govindaraju, told The Straits Times yesterday at the hospital. He said the pair are good friends and rent a home together in Johor Baru.

"When you watch videos like this online, you normally have no feelings because it is of other people. But I can't take it because it is my son," said Mr Muniappan, who watched a video of the accident yesterday. "My son isn't the 'racing type' or 'action type'. We don't know what happened because we haven't been able to speak to him."

The 55-year-old, who sells chendol in Selangor, said his son has a ruptured bladder, fractured pelvic bone and lost a lot of blood. He also broke his left arm and left leg, and has been unconscious since the accident.

The pillion rider, Mr Trivikram, also suffered a fractured pelvic bone and a broken leg. He has been in and out of consciousness and has not been able to speak. Both are still warded in the intensive care unit.

"My son Danny isn't in good condition. The doctors are doing all they can. Only God can help us now," said Mr Muniappan, who drove to Singapore with his wife and older son immediately after hearing of the crash.

Certis Cisco said it will extend help to the men and their families. Senior vice-president and head of Certis Cisco aviation security Benny Lim said: "Some of our staff have visited them at the hospital and will keep in close contact with them."

The Straits Times understands that the car involved broke down shortly before the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Speaking in general about what drivers should do when faced with a breakdown on the expressway, Mr Gerard Pereira, 59, training manager of the Singapore Safety Driving Centre, said they should first place a warning triangle at least 20m away from the vehicle. He said: "That would at least warn other road users from a good distance away. "

He also said drivers should try to steer their car to the left-most lane once they notice a problem.

"If it is a sudden breakdown and you are stuck in the middle of the expressway, get out of the car and stand at a safe spot to call for help. Don't try pushing the car," he said.

•Additional reporting by Clement Yong