Two new locally transmitted Zika cases at Glasgow Road: NEA

SINGAPORE - Two cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection in Singapore have been confirmed at the Glasgow Road area, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on Thursday (Apr 20), with both cases being residents of the area.

The new cluster was notified on Thursday, and vector control operations as well as outreach efforts have begun in the area. The agency added that it had been conducting preventive inspections in the area.

An additional case has also been confirmed at Nouvelle Park along Poh Huat Road West, expanding the original cluster in the area of Poh Huat Terrace and Terrasse Lane, which was first reported on April 11.

The number of cases at the Flower Road and Hendry Close cluster remains at two, said the NEA , adding that it is continuing with vector control and outreach operations in all the affected areas.

"Residents and stakeholders are urged to maintain vigilance and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity," said an NEA spokesman.