Two new High Court judges appointed: PMO

SINGAPORE - Judicial Commissioners See Kee Oon and Chua Lee Ming have been appointed High Court judges with effect from Jan 31.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on Feb 1 at the Istana.

They were appointed by President Tony Tan Keng Yam, on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 12).

With the appointments, the Supreme Court will have 16 Judges, including four Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice, along with nine judicial commissioners, five Senior Judges and 12 International Judges.

Judge See was appointed judicial commissioner on April 14, 2014, for three years.

Following over two decades of judicial experience, he had earlier been appointed on Oct 1, 2013, as Chief District Judge of the then-Subordinate Courts, now known as Presiding Judge of the State Courts. He still holds this appointment.

While he was judicial commissioner, he juggled managing the State Courts while also taking on adjudication work, including presiding over the City Harvest Church trial.

He chaired numerous committees, such as the Probation Committee, the Community Justice Centre and the Criminal Legal Assistance Steering Committee.

He is also Deputy President of the Industrial Arbitration Court, a member of the Rules of Court Committee and the Sentencing Council, and sits on the board of the Singapore Judicial College and the Singapore Mediation Centre.

He is also part of the MAS Appeals Advisory Panel, Military Court of Appeal, and various committees in the Singapore Academy of Law.

Judge Chua joined the legal service in 1984, and was appointed judicial commissioner on Feb 1, 2015, for two years.

He started as a Deputy Registrar, Magistrate and Coroner of the then-Subordinate Courts. He served in the Supreme Court Registry for three years, before becoming a Deputy Public Prosecutor in the Attorney-General's Chambers.

In 1991, he became a partner of law firm Lee & Lee. He joined GIC Pte Ltd in 1998, where he became General Counsel before joining the Bench.

Judge Chua has contributed significantly in the field of company law. He is a member of the Civil Justice Commission, Civil Justice Steering Committee, the Singapore Management University School of Law Advisory Board, and the Lawnet Management Committee of the Singapore Academy of Law.