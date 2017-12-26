2 men involved in Jetstar flight delay given stern warning by police

SINGAPORE - Two male passengers involved in a heated argument that caused a flight delay of about eight hours last Friday (Dec 22) have been given a warning by the police.

The warning was issued to the men - one 47 years old, the other 55 - after consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Officers were called to deal with an escalating dispute among three passengers over a phone last Friday. The wife of the 55-year-old was also involved.

The Jetstar flight was due to depart Singapore at 11.20pm and arrive in Darwin at 5.20am on Saturday. Instead, it departed at 7.15am on Saturday.

The Straits Times understands that the dispute arose when an in-flight announcement was made for passengers to switch off their phones.

A 55-year-old man, believed to be Filipino-Australian, told his neighbour, a 47-year-old Australian man, that he should turn off his phone.

The pair and the 55-year-old's wife got into a heated argument. The police were called when the quarrel escalated.

Jetstar spokesman Robin Goh said: "The security of our flights and the safety of our customers and crew on board is our top priority and we will not tolerate any disruptive behaviour by passengers on our flights."

The Qantas and Jetstar group of airlines have previously banned customers from flying due to major disruptions caused by unruly behaviour.