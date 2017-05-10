Two men injured in Chinatown Complex brawl

SINGAPORE -A fight broke out at the Chinatown Complex on Tuesday (May 9) night, injuring two men.

Crockery and broken beer bottles were scattered on the floor of the food centre's second storey, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Witnesses told the Chinese evening daily that a group of about 10 men and women were fighting with a smaller group of three people.

They shouted and threw beer bottles, bowls, plates and chairs at each other.

One person cut his hand, leaving drops of blood on the floor. A young man who was sitting nearby was also hurt, Wanbao said.

The brawlers were regulars at the food centre, and had had a few drinks, hawkers said.

They told Wanbao that while arguments do happen there, fights like these are rare. They quickly put their knives out of reach as the fighters began reaching for crockery and utensils to throw at each other.

Police said it was alerted to a case of rioting at 335 Smith Street where the Chinatown Complex is located on Tuesday (May 9) at 10.40pm.

Two men, aged 20 and 42, were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.