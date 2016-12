SINGAPORE - Two suspects were arrested for a case of robbery with hurt along Cuff Road on Thursday (Dec 29), police said.

Police received a report that a man had been assaulted and robbed on Wednesday at 3.28am.

Two men had assaulted the victim and robbed him of a gold chain.

The suspects, aged 22 and 34, were arrested on Thursday along Clementi Avenue 5.

If convicted of committing robbery with hurt, they can be jailed five to 20 years, and caned 12 strokes or more.