Two men arrested for causing nuisance at Balestier bak kut teh stall

SINGAPORE - Two men, aged 50 and 53, have been arrested for causing nuisance at a bak kut teh stall in Balestier.

The police had received reports that a few men were creating a scene at the stall along Balestier Road on Saturday (Aug 19).

The men were rowdy, according to witnesses, and allegedly toppled over a bun steamer and threw cutlery at staff members.

Investigations by Tanglin Police Division officers revealed the identities of the men, and the two were arrested on Monday (Aug 21).

The 53-year-old is also being investigated for a separate offence of rash act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of the offence of public nuisance under section 290 of the Penal Code may be fined up to $1,000.

For the offence of rash act, anyone convicted may be jailed up to six months, or fined up to $2,500, or both.