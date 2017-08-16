Two firms, one worker fined $8,400 in total for illegal plumbing works

SINGAPORE - Two construction companies and one worker were fined a total of $8,400 in July for three separate offences of illegal plumbing.

In March, national water agency PUB found that S L Goh Builder had asked one of its workers, who did not have a water service plumber licence, to alter an existing potable water pipe and install a tap for water to be used during construction.

The offence took place at the construction site of a terraced unit in Lentor Place.

The firm has been fined $4,000. The Straits Times understands that the worker is no longer working in Singapore.

Last October, when PUB inspected a terraced unit in Faber Heights, it found that Authentic Builder had instructed two unlicensed workers to install a potable water pipe to replace an existing one and to install two new taps on the premises.

Authentic Builder was fined $2,500.

PUB issued a stern warning to the two workers as it was their first offence.

The third case involved unlicensed worker Goay Keat Pin.

Last October, PUB was notified about unauthorised water service work at a terraced unit in Lorong L Telok Kurau, and found a potable water pipe with taps installed - it was connected to an existing water meter to draw water for renovation work.

Goay, 40, who was engaged by construction firm Beaux Monde Creations to carry out the work, was a repeat offender.

He was fined $1,900.

The offence of carrying out water service work without a water service plumber licence, or instructing one's workers to carry out water service work when they are not licensed water service plumbers, carries a maximum fine of $10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both.