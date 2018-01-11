Two-day raid flushes out illegal hostesses and masseuses

SINGAPORE - Seventeen women were arrested for working illegally as masseuses or hostesses following a two-day police raid of Jalan Besar and Little India that ended on Wednesday (Jan 10).

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested six women providing sexual services at massage parlours, according to a police release.

Another 11 women were arrested for working illegally as hostesses in public entertainment outlets located along Jalan Besar and Syed Alwi Road.

The women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

During the raids, three massage parlours were found to be operating without licenses.

Action will be taken against those behind the unlicensed massage establishments and errant public entertainment operators, a police spokesman said.