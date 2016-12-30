Two-car trains make debut on Punggol LRT

People who take the Punggol LRT Line can expect a more comfortable ride with the debut of two-car trains yesterday.

The measure is aimed at easing the peak-hour squeeze for the 119,000 daily commuters on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT lines.

The two-car trains, which run only during the morning and evening peak periods on the east loop of the Punggol line, can each accommodate 204 passengers.

The trains were introduced on the Sengkang LRT Line in January. Yesterday also marked the opening of Punggol Point station, the fifth LRT station to be opened on the west loop of the Punggol line.

The station is expected to offer commuters easier access to attractions such as the nearby Coney Island nature park.

