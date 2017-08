Babies aged between six and 18 months flashed their most angelic smiles at the auditions for Plaza Singapura's BabyStar 2017 on Friday and yesterday. Entering its fifth year, the contest attracted more than 600 babies this year. Sixty will enter the semi-finals on Saturday and don fairytale costumes, with 30 finalists to be announced. The winner will be on the cover of Young Parents magazine.