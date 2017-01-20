Tuas Viaduct to open next month

From Feb 18, motorists heading to Tuas South will have more options with the opening of the Tuas Viaduct, the first viaduct in Singapore to integrate both road and rail.

Running above Pioneer Road, the 4.8km viaduct incorporates a 2.4km stretch of the upcoming Tuas West MRT extension that includes the Tuas Crescent and Tuas West Road stations.

Stretching from Tuas Road to Tuas West Road, the viaduct is expected to ease congestion from future developments in the industrial area. These include Tuas Port, which is expected to complete the first phase of its construction in three years.

