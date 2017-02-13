True love overcame family backgrounds

The first time Mr Syed Mohammad Syed Umar Shahab, 84, and Madam Sharifah Naraini Syed Hussein Alsagoff, 78, set eyes on each other, they were smitten.

But there was nothing more they could do than exchange glances.

They were both attending an event by the seaside at Marine Parade but the then 17-year-old was with her family.

Still, it was meant to be, for they met again a few weeks later at a wedding. This time, they spoke and exchanged phone numbers.

But the path of true love was anything but smooth, given how they were from very different backgrounds.

She was from a wealthy family with very strict parents. Their family backgrounds were worlds apart.

Knowing that her parents would not allow them to be together, she dated him secretly for several years.

He recalls how he would ring her home, and hang up. That was his signal for her to answer the next call. She would secretly skip her sewing classes so that the two of them could meet.

It took almost seven years for him to save up enough money working as a meteorologist at the airport to ask for her hand in marriage. "I was willing to wait because he is a good man," she said.

The wedding, a grand affair, lasted five days at the bride's home. Fifty-five years and two children later, the couple are still inseparable.

One of their habits is to never go to sleep angry with each other. "We argue, but before we go to bed, we have to settle the quarrel," he said.

These days, they spend much of their time with family and friends.

And at least once a month, she cooks food they can pack for a picnic on the beach. "We love the sea, as that is where we first met," she said.

