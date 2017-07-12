Trucks collide before Second Link checkpoint in Johor

An accident between two trailer trucks on the Second Link Expressway in Johor injured three people and blocked two of three Malaysia-bound lanes yesterday afternoon. The trucks collided just before the Malaysian Customs and immigration complex, causing one to topple over and sending its cargo flying, according to witness Joseph Nair.

The two truck drivers and a passenger suffered head, back and arm injuries but were able to stand, said Mr Nair, who stopped to assist them. Traffic appeared clear in the aftermath despite the lane obstruction.