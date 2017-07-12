Trucks collide before Second Link checkpoint in Johor

An accident between two trailer trucks on the Second Link Expressway in Johor injured three people and blocked two of three Malaysia-bound lanes yesterday afternoon. The trucks collided just before the Malaysian Customs and immigration complex, causi
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR
Published
Jul 12, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

An accident between two trailer trucks on the Second Link Expressway in Johor injured three people and blocked two of three Malaysia-bound lanes yesterday afternoon. The trucks collided just before the Malaysian Customs and immigration complex, causing one to topple over and sending its cargo flying, according to witness Joseph Nair.

The two truck drivers and a passenger suffered head, back and arm injuries but were able to stand, said Mr Nair, who stopped to assist them. Traffic appeared clear in the aftermath despite the lane obstruction.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2017, with the headline 'Trucks collide before Second Link checkpoint in Johor'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice