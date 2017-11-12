Triple joy for father and son at Safra photo contest

Mr Lawrence Pang entered a Safra photo contest to spend time bonding with his eight-year-old son, but the pair were rewarded with an unexpected triple victory.

The photos they took to depict the theme, From My Generation To Yours, were among more than 300 submitted to the competition by national servicemen and their families to commemorate 50 Years of National Service (NS50).

Yesterday, the winners - including Mr Pang and his son Jordan - received prizes from Senior Minister of State for Defence and Safra deputy president Maliki Osman at Safra Toa Payoh.

The competition, organised by the Safra Photographic Club, featured three categories: Open for all Singapore citizens and permanent residents; Youth for those 19 years old and below; and Salute for Singapore citizens and PRs with photos featuring a salute.

Mr Victor Chick, chairman of the organising committee for competition, said the anniversary was a milestone close to the hearts of many NSmen. "It is heartening to see both NSmen and their children coming forward to share what NS50 means to them in a very personal way through the lens of their cameras," he added.

More than 100 people took part, with many photos taken at events held from April to September for NS50 and Safra's 45th anniversary. The entries were evaluated based on thematic relevance, photography techniques and creativity.

Mr Desmond Teo Puay Chuan, 54, won first prize in the Open category for his black-and-white photo of an army open house event in Punggol. Said Mr Teo, a senior court clerk at Rajah & Tann and a Safra Photographic Club committee member: "I didn't expect to win first prize, especially with a black-and-white photo."

Mr Pang, 39, won second prize and also a merit prize in the Salute category. The professional photographer said he entered the contest to encourage his son, who had lost in a previous competition.

"So he was really happy when he found out he won," he added.

Jordan, one of the youngest entrants, won second prize in the Youth category. The first prize went to 15-year-old Julia Chee, who chanced upon the competition on the Safra website. "It still feels like a dream," she said of her win.

The top three Open category winners received cash prizes ranging from $300 to $1,000. They also received a new camera or photography equipment, as did the top three winners in the Youth category. Winners in the Salute category received Safra vouchers worth $100 to $500.

Members of the public can view the winning photos at various Safra clubs from tomorrow to Feb 4.