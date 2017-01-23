Tree falls on parked cars at Amoy Street

SINGAPORE - A large yellow flame tree fell on Amoy Street on Monday (Jan 23), near to the historic Thian Hock Keng temple.

Mr Daniel Chan, 43, said he heard the tree fall at about 5.40pm when he was conducting a pilates class at gym BodyTree GST.

"I was in our pilates studio when we hear a cracking and saw parts of the branches falling in front of our studio through the glass window," the gymnastic strength training coach and pilates teacher told The Straits Times.

The tree lay across at least two cars, including a Comfort Delgro taxi, in photos sent by ST reader Desmond Tay.

It is understood that no one was injured in the incident.

The yellow flame tree has since been cleared, a spokesman from the National Parks Board said.

"The combination of strong winds and heavy rain may have weakened the tree," NParks said.

It rained heavily on Monday morning due to a north-east monsoon surge.

Flash floods were reported in the central region, including at Maxwell Road, Craig Road and Tanjong Pagar Road.