Tree branch falls opposite Sun Plaza in Sembawang, blocking entire road

SINGAPORE - A branch of a tree lining a road in Sembawang fell suddenly on Friday (Nov 10), blocking the entire road and diverting bus services from their routes.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm along Sembawang Drive towards Sembawang Way, just opposite Sun Plaza shopping mall, The Straits Times understands.

A photo posted by Facebook user Badrol Hisham showed the tree branch on the wet road at a traffic junction.

He wrote that the branches of the tree fell while he was crossing the junction.

Buses on service 117 were diverted along Sembawang Drive towards Punggol Interchange, skipping two bus stops, SBS Transit tweeted at 6.33pm.

ST understands that National Parks Board (NParks) officers are at the scene clearing the tree.

Officers arrived on the scene at 5.50pm and cleared one of two blocked lanes by 6.24pm.

The lane is now accessible to traffic.