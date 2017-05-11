Tree falls on wall of house at Grove Drive; no one injured

SINGAPORE - A tree fell on the wall of a house at Grove Drive on Thursday (May 11) morning, crashing through the wall and metal fencing, but no one was injured.

Mr James Orme, 35, a lawyer from Australia, said he moved in to the house with his family seven months ago.

He and his wife woke up at 6am to go for a walk and saw the fallen tree, he said.

They could not ascertain the height of the tree, but said it is "probably very old". Residents there estimated the tree was 8m tall.

A neighbour, Mr Lee Han Kiat, 59, who is self-employed, said: "If it had fallen late at night, or early in the morning when parents were sending their kids to school, someone could have gotten injured."

The area is a popular drop-off point because there are two schools nearby, he said.

Police have blocked off the road and police officers were in the area to clear the debris.

ST understands that no one was injured in the incident.