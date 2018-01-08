Tree falls on lorry in Toa Payoh; 2 people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver and his passenger were taken to hospital after a tree fell onto their vehicle in Toa Payoh on Monday morning (Jan 8).

The incident, which occurred in Toa Payoh Lorong 6, followed warnings by the National Environment Agency on Monday of moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds across several parts of Singapore.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received an ambulance call at around 10am.

Two people were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, it said. The Straits Times understands that their injuries were minor.

Photos circulating on social media show the tree lying across the two-lane road, the road divider and a part of another three-lane road.

A white lorry, which appears to be partially damaged, is seen among the debris from the fallen tree.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 11.30am, workers could be seen lifting the heavier branches of the tree with a lorry crane.



Brooms were also used to sweep up the smaller branches.

By noon, most of the debris had been cleared.