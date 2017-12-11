Tree falls on car in Tampines, blocking road and knocking down street sign

SINGAPORE - A tree fell at a road junction in Tampines on Monday (Dec 11), knocking on a street sign and blocking off at least one lane.

A photo of the tree shared online shows the foliage of the tree covering at least one lane of the road. A street sign is seen toppled in the corner.

The Straits Times understands that the tree, which was from inside a church compound, fell on a car that had stopped at the red lights at the junction of Tampines Avenue 9 and Tampines Street 43.

The Land Transport Authority had tweeted about an obstacle on Tampines Avenue 9 at 6.44pm.

There were no reported injuries.

ST understands that officers from the National Parks Board and National Environment Agency (NEA) are on the scene clearing the fallen tree.

Last week, NParks said incidents of falling trees and branches have dropped to the lowest level since record-keeping began 16 years ago.

At least five cases of toppled trees and falling branches were reported to have caused traffic jams and damaging vehicles last month, but the 361 incidents reported this year is less than half of the 800 cases recorded last year, NParks said.

ST has contacted NParks and NEA for more information.