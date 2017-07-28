Tree branch snaps in Jurong West carpark, trapping man in car

SINGAPORE - A thick branch from a tree at an open-air carpark in Jurong West suddenly snapped, trapping a 23-year-old man in his car.

The university student, who was working as a private-hire driver, managed to escape by climbing through the car window, but it took more than two hours to free his car.

This incident happened on Wednesday (July 26) night at the open-air carpark of Block 544, reported Lianhe Wanbao on Thursday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 9pm, but did not get involved after checking that no one was trapped or injured.

Speaking to Wanbao, the driver said he was taking a break in his car after driving a passenger to a location in the area when he noticed many twigs falling onto his black Honda.

"I thought it was just the wind, and at first didn't pay it much attention. By the time the branch landed on the car, my entire car was blanketed by the branch and thick leaves," he said.

Contractors hired by the town council aided in clearing the debris, using an electric chainsaw to cut through the foliage. A tow truck was also brought in to facilitate the process.

"Thankfully, the branch did not land directly on my car hood, or I would not have escaped unscathed," the driver added.

He was able to drive his car home after the ordeal.