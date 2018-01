A 2m-long tree branch pierced through the windscreen of a car that was parked at an open-air carpark near Block 6, Jalan Bukit Ho Swee, on Sunday afternoon. No one was injured as the red-coloured vehicle was vacant at the time. The branch reportedly fell from a nearby tree measuring some 11m in height. The car's bonnet was damaged, as were the lights inside the vehicle and a dashboard camera. The car owner, a 39-year-old man, was reportedly visiting relatives along with his family.