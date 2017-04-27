Travelling this June holidays? ICA reminds Singaporeans to apply for passports early

SINGAPORE - Check that your passports are in order for trips planned during the mid-year school holidays, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has said in a reminder to Singaporeans.

Apply for a new passport early if yours is expiring to avoid the last-minute rush, ICA said in its advisory on Thursday (April 27).

Many countries require a passport to be valid for at least six months for entry.

"If your passport has less than six months' validity, you are reminded to apply for a new passport to avoid any inconvenience to your overseas trip," ICA said.

Passport holders can apply online, by post or by dropping their application forms in deposit boxes outside the ICA Building.

Applicants will be notified by post to collect the new passport once it is ready. To collect the passport, they can make an appointment using ICA's e-Appointment service available on the ICA website and as a mobile application.

ICA encouraged applicants to make an appointment and come on time for the appointment to be served promptly.

"Our busier periods are on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, school holidays, eve of and post-public holidays. Longer waiting time is expected if you did not make an appointment," ICA said.

Ways to apply

Online

Submit your application via APPLES (Application for Passport On-Line

Electronic System) through the ICA website at www.ica.gov.sg.

By Post

Mail your completed application form to ICA Building (Passports Unit), 10

Kallang Road, #08-00, Singapore 208718.

Deposit boxes

Drop your completed application form in the deposit boxes at Levels 1, 2 and 3 or outside the ICA Building.

Ways to collect

Make an appointment to collect at the counter at ICA Building

Make an appointment to self-collect at the iCollect at eLobby@ICA

Collect at selected Post Offices. SingPost charges a service fee of $6.50 for this service. For more information, refer to SingPost website at www.singpost.com.