Avoid Woodlands Checkpoint early Thursday morning, due to Malaysian police exercise: ICA

SINGAPORE - Members of the public who are travelling via Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Nov 16) from 12am to 2am are advised to plan their journey, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ Complex will be temporarily closed, as the Johor Bahru South Police District Office will be conducting an emergency evacuation exercise there and at Johor Bahru Sentral.

Alternatively, those who need to travel via the land checkpoints can use the Tuas Checkpoint.

"ICA seeks the understanding and cooperation of travellers," the authority said.