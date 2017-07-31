Win mascot figurines and FlashPay cards worth $50 in LTA's NDP caption contest

SINGAPORE - Caption a photograph on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Facebook page or Instagram account, and win a set of limited edition mascot figurines and a FlashPay card worth $50.

The LTA posted its giveaway on Facebook on Monday (July 31) afternoon. Ten witty winners - five each on Facebook and Instagram - will each get a card and a set of figurines in this National Day contest.

The idea is also a celebration of Singapore's 52nd birthday and highlights LTA's graciousness campaign, hence the mascots which comprise the cartoon characters that have fronted the courtesy movement since 2014: Bag-Down Benny, Hush-Hush Hannah, Move-in Martin, Stand-up Stacey, and Give-way Glenda.

Simply caption a photo in the LTA's Facebook contest album, or the five posts labelled "Caption your thoughtful #NDP Ride! Contest" on its Instagram account from today till Aug 13.

To increase your chances of winning, share the LTA's post announcing the contest.

There is no limit to the number of submissions one may make, although each contestant will be entitled to one prize only.