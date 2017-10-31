What's News: Oct 31, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Travel discount for early birds

To encourage more off-peak travel, commuters who start their journeys before 7.45am will, from Dec 29, have their rides discounted by up to 50 cents. This applies to all 157 MRT and LRT stations. Those whose fares cost less than 50 cents will pay nothing before 7.45am.

TOP OF THE NEWS

GSK opens Asia HQ in S'pore

British pharmaceutical giant GSK yesterday officially opened its Asia headquarters at Rochester Park in one-north. The facility functions as the commercial hub for more than half of the firm's global healthcare operations. More than 800 employees work there, including the regional leadership teams of the pharmaceutical, vaccine and consumer healthcare businesses.

WORLD

Test of US intentions in Asia

United States President Donald Trump leaves for Asia on Friday, with analysts cautiously optimistic about the trip - a reflection of uncertainties over whether the US has the will to remain engaged in the region, or will allow it to slide into the sphere of influence of an increasingly assertive China.

WORLD

'No permit' for sand export

India has just imported its first shipment of sand from Malaysia at half the price that it commands in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. But a Malaysian Cabinet minister was quoted as saying he suspected "hanky-panky" as no export licence for sand was issued.

OPINION

Tough decisions for Japan

Post election, Japan has to make tough decisions not only on its pacifist Constitution but also on nuclear weapons, which it may have no choice but to develop as United States protection weakens in the face of China's rise, writes Professor Hugh White.

HOME

Help for local fashion talent

Up-and-coming fashion talent from Singapore will get their own space in Design Orchard, to be built on the corner of Orchard and Cairnhill roads. Some 60 local brands will be in the retail showcase, while an incubator will nurture new talent.

HOME

'Overseas exposure vital'

Singaporeans should work with talent in other countries to gain the exposure that multinational firms and start-ups are looking for. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing yesterday spoke about how the country must work hard at staying relevant.

BUSINESS

Fourth bid to sell en bloc

Pearlbank Apartments, the iconic horseshoe-shaped building in Outram, will launch a collective sale in about two weeks - its fourth attempt in a decade - with an asking price of $728 million. The collective sale fever rages on, with a 20-townhouse freehold property in How Sun Road launching on the market today with an asking price of $78 million.

SPORT

Faith in China's paddlers

China's former national paddler Jiang Jialiang rejects the notion of the perceived slide in his country's table tennis standards. Jiang, 53, says he is "80 per cent sure" that China will be the side to beat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and that they still "have the talent and experience".



PHOTO: LI YIBO



LIFE

Fantasy, science fiction focus

The Singapore Writers Festival is putting science fiction and fantasy authors at the forefront of its 20th edition this year. The festival, focusing on speculative fiction, will feature 12 events over 10 days, including a lecture byauthor Ken Liu (above). The festival will run from this Friday to Nov 12.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Red-hot art

No paintbrushes required for artist Red Hong Yi, whose offbeat creations include a portrait of movie star Jackie Chan made with chopsticks. str.sg/redart

VIDEO

Body as canvas

ST journalist Bryna Singh sat still for six hours while a make-up artist painted black "holes" on her face and body. str.sg/bodyart