What's News: November 17, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Injury toll for collision now 36

Seven more commuters sought treatment yesterday after Wednesday's collision between two MRT trains at Joo Koon station. This brings the total number of those injured in the accident to 36.The three commuters who were warded for observation on Wednesday are still in hospital.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Mugabe 'refusing to resign'

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe is refusing to resign, stalling plans by the military to install a transitional government after seizing power this week, sources said. The situation in the capital Harare has remained calm, even as many Zimbabweans rejoiced over the fall of a man seen by many as a despot.



The plan to build a mega port off Selangor was shelved due to falling volumes at Port Klang (above) and stiff competition. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



WORLD

Malaysia mega port plan stalls

An ambitious plan to build a mega port off Selangor to challenge Singapore's regional maritime dominance has been shelved amid falling volumes at Port Klang - largely due to global shipping alliances shifting operations to Singapore.

WORLD

'Non-militarised' S. China Sea

South-east Asian leaders maintain in a statement that the South China Sea should not be militarised, as efforts to ease tensions stemming from territorial disputes in the strategic waterway continue. The leaders also upheld freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea.

OPINION

How to avoid an 'Asian Nato'

As an increasingly powerful China flexes its muscle, it is stoking unease abroad. It is up to Beijing to moderate its behaviour if it wants to avoid an "Asian Nato" rising around it, says Ravi Velloor.

HOME

No drink stall at school

Some primary schools have been following health guidelines to have drinks with less sugar sold to pupils, but one school has gone one up in the fight against diabetes. Riverside Primary School in Woodlands Crescent has never had a drink stall since it opened in 2013.

HOME

Reviewing the safety of PMDs

Following a spate of fires involving e-scooters and electric bicycles, the authorities will be reviewing the product safety requirements of such personal mobility devices. Spring Singapore and the Land Transport Authority issued a joint statement on this yesterday.

BUSINESS

Electronics fuelling growth

Electronics manufacturers in Singapore are looking to another strong year next year, after a slew of new product launches helped lift growth in the sector this year. DBS senior economist Irvin Seah expects the economy to expand 3.2 per cent this year from a previous estimate of 2.8 per cent - due in large part to manufacturing's standout performance.

SPORT

Ex-Lions coach may return

Former Lions coach Raddy Avramovic has told The Straits Times that he could return to the Republic in an advisory role with the Football Association of Singapore. The Serb, who won three Asean titles with Singapore from 2003-2012, revealed that preliminary discussions took place, and he is open to coming back to a country that is "special" to him.



PHOTO: WHISKY LIVE



LIFE

Whisky Live turns eight

Annual whisky appreciation event Whisky Live will return for its eighth edition on Nov 25 and Nov 26 at a new location in Robertson Quay. Previous versions of the event were held at places such as Raffles Hotel and Collyer Quay, but organiser La Maison du Whisky wanted to bring it back to its longstanding retail space.

VIDEO

Flea-breeding ground

Did you know Singapore was used as a base for breeding rat fleas carrying the plague during World War II? str.sg/4ttS

WEB SPECIAL

Trump's 'bros'

Which Asian leader had the best bromance with US President Donald Trump? str.sg/4vNS