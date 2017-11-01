What's News: November 1, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Changi's Terminal 4 opens

Changi Airport opened its fourth passenger terminal yesterday, in a strong sign of its willingness to invest in the future. Terminal 4 can handle 16 million passengers a year and will be used as a test bed for technology for the upcoming mega Terminal 5, such as do-it-yourself automated processes from check-in to boarding.

S'pore files rebuttal on KL bid

Singapore on Monday filed its rebuttal to Malaysia's request that the International Court of Justice declare the waters surrounding Pedra Branca to be Malaysian waters. The next step in the case is for the two sides to present oral arguments to the court, on dates yet to be fixed.



Massive data breach in Malaysia

The personal details of some 46.2 million mobile phone subscribers in Malaysia have been stolen, in what is believed to be the largest data breach in the country.

Online technology site Lowyat.net said the hackers have the home addresses, identity card numbers, SIM card information and private details of almost the entire Malaysian population of 32 million.

S. Korea, China to mend ties

South Korea and China have agreed to improve their relations ahead of a summit between their leaders, as they move beyond a diplomatic row that erupted last year. Yesterday's agreement drew mixed reactions in Seoul, with one party labelling it as "humiliating diplomacy".

Weigh benefits of solar farms

Before solar power farms become a blight on Singapore's natural landscape, there should be a thorough cost-benefit analysis of gains from green energy versus the loss of recreational areas of natural beauty, write Tilak Doshi and Euston Quah.

Widow sues three sons

A widow and her son are suing three of his brothers over property and a sum of $200,000, which she said her husband had paid her to make amends for his infidelity and abusive behaviour. The defendants, however, denied the money was intended to make reparations.

S'pore, Britain reaffirm ties

President Halimah Yacob and Britain's Prince Charles yesterday underlined the close bilateral ties between their countries at an official dinner at the Istana.

Earlier in the day, they had discussed the importance of inter-faith harmony.

Bukit Timah site up for sale

A plum 99-year leasehold residential site in Bukit Timah Road has been put on the market for a minimum price of $448.8 million. As many as 15 developers are expected to bid for the 18,532 sq m plot, known as Fourth Avenue.

Spurs ready for lacklustre Real

Real Madrid, in the middle of their worst domestic run of results in five years, make their first trip to Wembley today to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said striker Harry Kane, who has 13 goals for Spurs this season, is very likely to return from injury to face Real.



'Office chef' visits S'pore

China's Internet sensation, Ms Yeah (above), who is famous for her "office chef" videos on YouTube, was in town for Content Summit Asia 2017, an event organised by GRVTY Media and attended by online content creators.

Ms Yeah, whose real name is Zhou Xiao Hui, is aware her popularity could wane as quickly as it rose, but she intends to continue producing quality content.

Ailing and alone

Ms Pungut Jumadi, 69, is an invalid in a Johor Baru nursing home. For the past 16 years, no one has come to visit her. str.sg/homealone

The green life

How does your garden grow? Take this nature quiz to see how well you know common Singapore plants. str.sg/naturequiz