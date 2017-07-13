What's News: July 13, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

More opting to extend COEs

Figures from the Land Transport Authority show that 14,343 car certificates of entitlement were extended in the January-May period, a record high. Owners of bigger cars are choosing to extend by 10 years instead of the usual five - a trend due to macroeconomic concerns, say experts.

Tan Cheng Bock to appeal

Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock will appeal against the High Court decision to dismiss his legal challenge on the upcoming presidential election being reserved for Malay candidates. The High Court saidDr Tan has filed a notice of appeal and a date for the hearing will be fixed in due course.

Tillerson on hectic Arab tour

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held talks yesterday with four Arab states that are boycotting Qatar. The talks are part of a round of intense shuttle diplomacy aimed at resolving the regional crisis. Mr Tillerson flew into Saudi Arabia, where he met King Salman, whose country is leading the boycott over accusations that Qatar supports extremism.

Keeping good ties with China

The Philippines wants to maintain good ties with China, even as experts warn that Beijing may start building an island fortress off Luzon. Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano said yesterday that the Philippines "shall remain an enemy to none and a friend to all".

Fighting fat at foodcourts

The Health Promotion Board is taking the battle for Singaporeans' health to where it matters: Hawker centres and foodcourts. Linette Lai says this makes sense, given that Singaporeans eat out so often. But in the end, it is up to individuals to make the healthy choice.

Petition to lift doc's penalty

More than 1,000 doctors have petitioned the authorities to revoke the three-month suspension of a paediatrician for failing to diagnose Kawasaki disease in a toddler. Doctors said the punishment was too harsh and a censure or warning would have been enough.

Pageant finalists draw flak

An unofficial photo of the 19 finalists of the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant 2017 drew flak when it went viral on Tuesday. The criticism took a nasty turn, with netizens zooming in on the women's nationalities. The pageant accepts Singapore permanent residents.

Stakes in UE, WBL up for sale

OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings are in the final stages of discussions to sell their combined stakes in United Engineers (UE) and one of its units, WBL Corp. They have shortlisted an unnamed bidder, they said. Perennial Real Estate Holdings and Yanlord Land Group requested a trading halt yesterday.

Cuts in Asiad sailing events

The Asian Sailing Federation's decision to cull the Optimist and double-handed 420 dinghy (men's and women's) classes from next year's Asian Games is likely to hurt Singapore's medal chances. Sailing was the Republic's top-performing sport at the last Asiad in Incheon, yielding three gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes.



A kick-start to success

Mr Ryan Sim, 28, went from being a salesman at a digital agency to a successful wallet designer on Kickstarter, and is now the co-owner of a chain of shops selling Kickstarter products. We The People Store opened here last August and has been so successful that its fourth outlet was launched three days ago.

