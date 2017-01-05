What's News: January 5, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Golf club making way for rail

Raffles Country Club will make way for a massive depot and stable for the upcoming Cross Island MRT line and Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project.

The 143ha golf club will have to hand over the plot by July 31 next year.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Education-level sorting ends

To address the impression that a civil servant's career progression is determined by paper qualifications, the civil service has stopped grouping its officers based on their education. Since Jan 1, it has ceased describing officers by their division status, the Public Service Division said. Instead they are referred to by their existing grades, which reflect their job scope and pay range.



The floods in Malaysia have hit areas near the Thai border, forcing many to flee their homes. PHOTO: BERNAMA



WORLD

23,000 flee Malaysia floods

Nearly 23,000 people have been forced from their homes following floods in the north-east Peninsular Malaysian states of Kelantan and Terengganu, prompting the authorities to open extra relief centres in response to the seasonal flooding.

WORLD

Russian envoy hails overture

Russia's ambassador to Manila has said the Philippines is taking the right steps in pushing for more defence cooperation. Mr Igor Anatolyevich Khovaev stressed that the cooperation would be focused on tackling terrorism, drug trafficking and pirates.

OPINION

Aiming for a truly clean city

Getting students to clean their own classrooms is a good move, but it needs to be done such that they are motivated by intrinsic, not extrinsic, measures such as awards. It also needs to be backed by a shift in social attitudes, for Singapore to be a clean city, says Yuen Sin.

HOME

Chinatown gears up for CNY

The Chinese New Year light-up in Chinatown begins on Saturday and, for the first time, the celebrations include a flea market and food stalls helmed by young entrepreneurs. Other highlights include guided tours of Chinatown.

HOME

Bistro walkway seating denied

A district judge refused permission for a bistro to place seating on a pedestrian walkway in front of it as the move was in breach of building rules.

The Raffles Place Bistro, which served only takeaway food, is no longer operating at The Sail @ Marina Bay.

BUSINESS

S'pore's 'third growth engine'

Singapore will have to create clusters of globally competitive companies if it is to stay relevant in an era when growth is centred on innovation and technology, said the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). These innovative companies can be a key "third growth engine" for the country, according to a report from an SBF committee.

SPORT

Wenger lauds Arsenal's spirit

Arsene Wenger hailed his players' "great resilience and mental strength" after Arsenal scored three times in the final 20 minutes in Bournemouth yesterday to complete a remarkable comeback. Trailing 3-0 and subjected to mocking chants from their own supporters, Arsenal turned the match on its head when Olivier Giroud headed an injury-time equaliser.



PHOTO: UIP



LIFE

US actor a fan of Zhang Yimou

Chile-born American actor Pedro Pascal was so thrilled about working with director Zhang Yimou on The Great Wall that he sent him an admiring e-mail. Pascal, who plays a Spanish mercenary, received a handwritten thank-you letter in Chinese from Zhang.

VIDEO

Get glowing skin

Life journalists Alyssa Woo and Anjali Raguraman show how to make your skin glow with highlighters. http://str.sg/skinhighlighter

VIDEO

Tossing out fish

This year's yusheng offerings eschew raw fish and opt for interesting substitutes like chicken. http://str.sg/nofishyusheng